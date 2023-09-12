Jump to content

Apple USB-C: New iPhone drops ‘Lightning’ cable that has been used for more than a decade

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 12 September 2023 19:21
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Apple is changing the port in the bottom of the iPhone.

After more than a decade of the “Lightning” port being used in everything from the iPad to the iPhone, it will switch to USB-C with the introduction of the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro.

Apple noted that the new plug would bring benefits when charging, transferring data, as well as working with audio and video.

And it said that the same cable can be used to charge other Apple devices that have already switched to USB-C: the Mac and iPad. It will also release a new case for the AirPods Pro that will also drop the Lightning plug.

With the new port, the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will be able to charge up the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch themselves, Apple said. Plugging a USB-C cable between the phone and other devices can allow power to come out of it as well as in.

As with other recent iPhones, the new models also have “MagSafe”, to allow for wireless charging.

