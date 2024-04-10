Apple Vision Pro users complain of black eyes

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Apple Vision Pro headset is causing headaches, neck problems, and even black eyes for some users, according to reports.

Ian Beacraft, chief executive of consulting firm Signal and Cipher, blamed the $3,500 mixed reality goggles for soreness at the base of his skull and in his upper back after a two-hour session. Another user complained of “super dark black eyes” after wearing the device.

“I wasn’t able to use it very much the first few weeks because the fit was just off,” Emily Olman, chief media officer at real estate media firm Hopscotch Interactive, told MarketWatch.

Apple’s guidelines for the Vision Pro urge people to take regular breaks while using the mixed reality headset.

“As you become acclimated to using your Vision Pro, take a break every 20 to 30 minutes, then adjust the time based on your comfort level,” the guidelines state.

“Stop using it immediately if you feel unwell or experience discomfort, such as nausea, dizziness, headache, numbness, eyestrain, eye pain, or a change in vision such as blurred or double vision.”

The Independent has reached out to Apple for comment.

When Apple boss Tim Cook unveiled the headset in 2023, he described them as the “beginning of a new era for computing”, which the company refers to as spatial computing.

But when the product launched to the public in February, reports emerged of owners returning their headsets less than two weeks after buying them, citing comfort, health and usability issues.

“Can’t wait to return the Vision Pro, probably the most mind blowing piece of tech I’ve ever tried. Can’t deal with these headaches after 10 minutes of use though,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Just for the record, I’ve tried other VR headsets before and have never dealt with headaches of any sort.”

Tech executive Alexander Torrenegra wrote on X: “Two hours after unboxing my Apple Vision Pro and using it, I decided to box it back up again and return it... It’s quite cool, but there’s nothing in it for me that I’ll use frequently enough to warrant my keeping it.”