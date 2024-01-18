Apple removes major feature from its Watch

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple will remove one of its Watch’s central features as it looks to get around a ban on sales.

New versions of the Watch will not include the pulse oximetry features that allow users to see how much oxygen their blood is carrying.

The feature has been at the heart of a long-standing dispute with Masimo, a health technology company. It claims that Apple infringed its patents with the technology used to analyse people’s blood.

The two have been involved in legal proceedings, which led to the Watch being banned from sale briefly over the Christmas period. Those proceedings continue.

In the meantime, however, Apple said that it would start selling the Watches without the feature. Existing Watches will not be affected – and the new ones look identical on the outside, with the feature seemingly disabled in software.

Apple shares closed 0.5 per cent lower at $182.68 after the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled on Wednesday the company could no longer sell the models at the center of a the legal battle with medical technology company Masimo.

In December, Masimo secured a decision from the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt imports of the devices. AppleWatches comprise about a quarter of the global smartwatch market, according to Counterpoint Research.

In a statement, Joe Kiani, Masimo’s founder and chief executive, said the court ruling on Wednesday “affirms that even the largest and most powerful companies must respect the intellectual rights of American inventors and must deal with the consequences when they are caught infringing others’ patents.”

Apple said it “strongly disagreed” with the ITC decision and resulting orders and they should be should be reversed.

Existing Apple Watches are not affected by the orders, nor are devices sold outside the United States.

Series 9 and Ultra 2 models sold in the U.S. from Thursday will still have an app icon for the blood oxygen features. But when users tap those icons, they will informed the features are unavailable.

Ben Bajarin, chief executive of analyst firm Creative Strategies, had expected Apple to disable the blood oxygen features on its Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watch models in the U.S. rather than stop selling the wearable devices.

Apple does not break out Apple Watch or U.S. sales figures specifically, but about 42% of its overall revenue came from North America last year.

While Apple Watch sales are far smaller than those of Apple‘s flagship iPhone, the device anchors the company’s wearables sales segment, which accounted for $39.84 billion of Apple‘s overall $383.29 billion in sales for fiscal 2023.

The ITC’s import ban on Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watches briefly went into effect on Dec. 26. The Federal Circuit lifted the ban on Dec. 27 while it considered Apple‘s request for a long-term pause, and Apple resumed sales of the smartwatches later that day.

Masimo has accused Apple of hiring away its employees and stealing its pulse oximetry technology to use in Apple Watches. The ITC barred imports and direct Apple sales of Apple Watches that read blood-oxygen levels following a Masimo complaint.

Apple stopped selling its latest Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches in the U.S. before Christmas until the appeals court’s temporary pause. The devices remained available from other U.S. retailers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Costco and Walmart.

Apple asked the Washington-based Federal Circuit to keep the ban on hold for the duration of the appeals process, which is likely to take months. It argued that it was likely to win its appeal and that keeping the ban in effect would harm the company, its suppliers and the public.

The commission countered that Apple‘s arguments “amount to little more” than a patent infringer “requesting permission to continue infringing.”

Apple has included a pulse oximeter feature in smartwatches since its Series 6 Apple Watch in 2020. It has countersued Masimo for patent infringement, calling Masimo’s legal actions a “maneuver to clear a path” for its own competing watch.

An Apple company report said its wearables, home and accessory business, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods earbuds and other products, brought in $8.28 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2023.

Additional reporting by agencies