Apple will halt sales of its latest Apple Watch in the US this week ahead of a ruling over a patent dispute.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, which were launched alongside the latest iPhone in September, will be unavailable on the company’s website from 21 December. Retail stores will discontinue sales from 24 December.

The patent dispute relates to the Apple Watch’s blood oxygen sensor, which medical technology firm Masimo claims is stolen from its products.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in October that it would uphold a judge’s decision from earlier this year, however there has since been a 60-day Presidential Review Period.

This review allows US President Joe Biden to veto the ruling, however it expires on Christmas Eve.

Such vetos are rare, though Apple has benefited from them in the past. A 2013 ITC ban on the iPhone 4 and certain iPad models was overturned after former President Barack Obama vetoed it.

An Apple spokesperson told 9to5Mac that the company is “preemptively taking steps to comply” with the latest ban should the ruling stand.

“This includes pausing sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Apple.com starting 21 December, and from Apple retail locations after 24 December,” the spokesperson said.

“Should the order stand, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson added that the US tech giant “strongly disagrees with the order and is pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers”.

The Apple Watch SE, which does not have the disputed blood oxygen Sp02 sensor, is not affected by the sales ban.