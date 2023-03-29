For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, it has announced.

This year, the regular event could have a very unusual announcement: the headset the company has been rumoured to be making for years. But Apple gave no indication that such a product would be launched, and its release date is still reportedly proving controversial within the company.

Instead, it said it would show off new advancements in the operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and more. Apple’s WWDC always features the unveiling of updates for every operating system it has, which usually arrive around September.

As every year since the pandemic, Apple will host the event online. But it will also have a “special experience” at its Apple Park campus, it said, allowing developers to “celebrate in person”.

The conference will be held from 5 June to 9 June. The keynote that opens up the event – and unveils the new releases – will come on the first of those days.

As well as those keynote presentations, the online programme will include sessions, one-on-one labs and opportunities to speak to Apple engineers and other developers, it said.

All of those events will be free to developers.

“WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect both online and in person with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations, in a statement.

“WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”