Apple WWDC date announced: Software event will be held virtually in June, iPhone maker says
Apple will hold its WWDC event in June, it has announced.
The annual event – officially the Worldwide Developers Conference – will be held entirely virtually and online once again, it said.
It will run from 6-10 June, and see updates to the software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and the Apple TV, the company said.
The main event of the week is the keynote, which opens the conference. That usually sees executives introduce major new software updates and features, as well as sometimes revealing the future of products.
WWDC was usually held as an in-person event near Apple’s campus in California. But since the outbreak of covid-19, it has been run through online sessions, and so this year’s will be the third entirely virtual event.
As well as meaning that tickets are not limited, they are also free, and Apple has stressed the all-virtual event as a way of making it more accessible.
But this year there will be some physical element. On 6 June, Apple will hold a “special day for developers and students”, it said, during which they will be able to watch that keynote address.
“At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations in a statement.
“In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies