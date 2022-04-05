Apple will hold its WWDC event in June, it has announced.

The annual event – officially the Worldwide Developers Conference – will be held entirely virtually and online once again, it said.

It will run from 6-10 June, and see updates to the software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and the Apple TV, the company said.

The main event of the week is the keynote, which opens the conference. That usually sees executives introduce major new software updates and features, as well as sometimes revealing the future of products.

WWDC was usually held as an in-person event near Apple’s campus in California. But since the outbreak of covid-19, it has been run through online sessions, and so this year’s will be the third entirely virtual event.

As well as meaning that tickets are not limited, they are also free, and Apple has stressed the all-virtual event as a way of making it more accessible.

But this year there will be some physical element. On 6 June, Apple will hold a “special day for developers and students”, it said, during which they will be able to watch that keynote address.

“At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations in a statement.

“In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience.”