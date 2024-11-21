Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nearly two years have passed since ChatGPT first launched, sparking a worldwide debate over the potential and opportunities of artificial intelligence.

But what tangible progress have we made? And how is AI already enhancing our daily lives?

Join The Independent’s technology editor Andrew Griffin and his deputy Anthony Cuthbertson as they explore these questions in a compelling panel discussion that goes beyond the hype.

As part of our Virtual Events series, our expert panel will reflect on the most significant AI developments from 2023 and 2024 and highlight how they are positively shaping the future.

Amid consistent discussions about the risks of AI, it’s also essential to recognise the technology’s vast potential to improve various aspects of our lives — from advancements in healthcare to innovations in education and entertainment. With this in mind, our panel will examine the many ways AI is creating opportunities and fostering progress.

Joining Andrew and Anthony will be machine learning scientist Catherine Breslin, known for her deep expertise in AI and voice recognition technologies. With her insight, the discussion promises to illuminate the exciting opportunities AI presents today and in the years to come.

Additional panellists will be confirmed closer to the time.

The event will be hosted via Zoom and will last one hour, offering attendees the chance to engage with the panel and ask questions directly. It is set to take place on December 5, starting at 7pm GMT.

Sign up for your free ticket here.

Your support helps maintain The Independent’s mission to provide quality journalism and host informative discussions like these. We invite you to consider donating, whether it’s £1 or more, to keep our journalism truly independent. Donate here.