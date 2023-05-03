Jump to content

Liveupdated1683110152

AI news – latest: Creators of artificial intelligence sound alarm as scientists claim it can ‘read minds’

Development of technology is happening more quickly than is safe, experts warn, as striking Hollywood writers fear impact of automatically generated scripts

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 03 May 2023 11:35
<p>Abstract microscopic photography of a Graphics Processing Unit resembling a satellite image of a big city</p>

Abstract microscopic photography of a Graphics Processing Unit resembling a satellite image of a big city

(Fritzchens Fritz / Better Images of AI / GPU shot etched 5 / CC-BY 4.0)

Fears about the future of artificial intelligence have been raised across the world – from Hollywood writers to the experts who helped create today’s technology.

It comes amid increasingly impressive demonstrations of AI, including a new paper claiming to have used the technology to read people’s minds.

Recent warnings have come from Geoffrey Hinton, often described as the “godfather of AI”, as well as Paul Christiano, one of the creators of ChatGPT.

They and others have warned that AI technology is being developed too quickly, without enough concern for its potential dangerous effects. They include the technology damaging the jobs market, being used in killer robots, and more.

Here is the latest on the ongoing and excitement about artificial intelligence and the future.

1683109242

‘The drab reality of an AI apocalypse’

My colleague Anthony Cuthbertson has written this week’s IndyTech newsletter about how the AI apocalypse might not be the grand, sci-fi armageddon we think. Instead, it might be a lot more boring than that.

You can read the full newsletter here. And you can subscribe to our newsletter (and others!) here.

Andrew Griffin3 May 2023 11:20
1683109099

ChatGPT now helps people search for houses to rent or buy

Real estate company Zillow has announced the launch of a ChatGPTplugin to help users search for a house to buy or rent.

The plugin will reportedly help users interact with the artificial intelligence chatbot about the kind of property they’re planning to purchase or rent as well as share with it their selection criteria such as location and price.

With these inputs, the chatbot will then look into Zillow’s database and provide users with options.

Citing an example, Zillow said if a user searches for “townhouses with two bedrooms and two bathrooms under $800,000 in Seattle”, the AI chatbot will return relevant information from Zillow’s database.

Read the full story here.

Andrew Griffin3 May 2023 11:18
1683109041

ChatGPT creator heads to White House to discuss AI dangers

The head of OpenAI will join chief executives from major tech firms in a meeting at the White House on Thursday to discuss issues relating to the dangers posed by advanced artificial intelligence.

Sam Altman, whose firm created the hugely popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, will meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as other high-ranking government officials. Also present will be the chief executives of GoogleMicrosoft and AI firm Anthropic.

The invitation to the CEOs noted President Joe Biden’s “expectation that companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public.”

Concerns about fast-growing AI technology include privacy violations, bias and worries it could proliferate scams and misinformation.

You can read the full story here.

Andrew Griffin3 May 2023 11:17
1683108147

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s coverage of the latest in artificial intelligence, and how it is changing the world.

Andrew Griffin3 May 2023 11:02

