Abstract microscopic photography of a Graphics Processing Unit resembling a satellite image of a big city (Fritzchens Fritz / Better Images of AI / GPU shot etched 5 / CC-BY 4.0)

Fears about the future of artificial intelligence have been raised across the world – from Hollywood writers to the experts who helped create today’s technology.

It comes amid increasingly impressive demonstrations of AI, including a new paper claiming to have used the technology to read people’s minds.

Recent warnings have come from Geoffrey Hinton, often described as the “godfather of AI”, as well as Paul Christiano, one of the creators of ChatGPT.

They and others have warned that AI technology is being developed too quickly, without enough concern for its potential dangerous effects. They include the technology damaging the jobs market, being used in killer robots, and more.

Here is the latest on the ongoing and excitement about artificial intelligence and the future.