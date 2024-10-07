Scientists invent artificial plant that cleans indoor air and generates electricity

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Scientists have invented an artificial plant that can simultaneously clean indoor air while generating enough electricity to power a smartphone.

A team from Binghamton University in New York created an artificial leaf “for fun” using five biological solar cells and their photosynthetic bacteria, before realising that the device could be used for practical applications.

A proof-of-concept plant with five artificial leaves was capable of generating electricity and oxygen, while removing CO2 at a far more efficient rate than natural plants.

“Traditional CO2 mitigation methods, such as ventilation and filtration, are becoming less effective as outdoor CO2 levels increase due to global warming,” the researchers noted in a study detailing the artificial plant, titled ‘Cyanobacterial Artificial Plants for Enhanced Indoor Carbon Capture and Utilisation’.

“These artificial plants use indoor light to drive photosynthesis, achieving a 90 per cent reduction in indoor CO2 levels, from 5000 to 500 ppm – far surpassing the 10 per cent reduction seen with natural plants.”

The artificial plant has similar requirements to natural plants, needing water and nutrients to operate. Future versions could include methods to minimise maintenance, like using multiple bacteria species. The scientists also hope to scale up the technology to provide greater utility.

“When these leaves are connected in series within the artificial plant structure, the system produces an OCV of 2.7 V and a maximum power of 140 µW, which is sufficient to power portable electronics,” the researchers wrote, adding that the device’s performance “demonstrates its potential as a dual-function system for improving air quality and providing sustainable energy”.

Professor Seokheun Choi from Binghamton University’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering said: “I want to be able to use this electricity to charge a cell phone or other practical uses... With some fine-tuning, these artificial plants could be a part of every household. The benefits of this idea are easy to see.”

The study was recently published in the scientific journal Advanced Sustainable Systems.