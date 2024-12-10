Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 among titles on longlist for 2025 Bafta Game Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom and Astro Bot have been named on the longlist in the best game category for the 2025 Bafta Game Awards.

Bafta has released the full longlist of 58 games that have been voted as the best titles of 2024 by the organisation’s 1,300 games members, ahead of the final nominations being confirmed in March next year, and the awards themselves taking place in April.

The longlist includes high-profile mainstream titles such as EA Sports FC 25, Lego Horizon Adventures and Star Wars Outlaws, as well as critically acclaimed independent games such as Animal Well and Thank Goodness You’re Here! – both of which have also been included on the longlist for the prestigious best game award.

They are joined on that list by the latest instalments from gaming franchise behemoths Call Of Duty and The Legend Of Zelda, with nominees in 16 further categories to be finalised next year.

Other notable inclusions on the longlist are virtual reality game Batman: Arkham Shadow, 2024 Bafta Game Awards winner for best game, Baldur’s Gate 3, and the remake of 2001 survival horror classic, Silent Hill 2.

Tara Saunders, chair of Bafta’s Games committee, said: “The Bafta Game Awards longlist is our opportunity to celebrate a wide range of outstanding games ahead of the Bafta nominations on 4 March next year.

“Today we’re shining a light on 58 games, as voted for by our wonderful Bafta members – 1,300 industry professionals whose work brings games to life.

“It’s always an exciting time of year when everyone shares their lists for the the best games of the year and I hope ours will be talked about and give players something new to discover and play with family and friends over the festive season.”