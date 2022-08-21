For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shortage of sulfuric acid caused by a rise in green energy could lead to a battery shortage, according to new research.

Sulfuric acid is currently manufactured as a waste biproduct from the desulfurisation of crude oil and natural gas. This makes up more than 80 per cent of the global supply, in the form of sulfur dioxide gas emissions that reduce acid rain.

However, as the global economy moves to decarbonise and tackle climate change, the knock-on effect of a lower fossil fuel industry means the supply of sulfur will decrease.

Ironically, global demand for sulfuric acid is set to rise significantly from ‘246 to 400 million tonnes’ by 2040 in order to produce green technology.

Researchers from University College London estimate that there could be a shortfall in annual supply of between 100 and 320 million tonnes - between 40 and 130 per cent of current supply - depending on how quickly decarbonisation occurs.

“Sulfur shortages have occurred before, but what makes this different is that the source of the element is shifting away from being a waste product of the fossil fuel industry. What we’re predicting is that as supplies of this cheap, plentiful, and easily accessible form of sulfur dry up, demand may be met by a massive increase in direct mining of elemental sulfur. This, by contrast, will be dirty, toxic, destructive, and expensive”, Professor Mark Maslin explained.

“Research is urgently needed to develop low-cost, low environmental impact methods of extracting large quantities of elemental sulfur from the abundant deposits of sulfate minerals in the Earth’s crust. The international community should consider supporting and regulating sulfur mining to minimise the impacts of the transition and also to avoid cheap unethical production from distorting the market.”

They also suggest that research is needed to develop low-cost, low environmental impact methods of extracting large quantities of elemental sulfur from the Earth’s crust.

“Our concern is that the dwindling supply could lead to a transition period when green tech outbids the fertiliser industry for the limited more expensive sulfur supply, creating an issue with food production particularly in developing countries”, Dr Simon Day, a co-author on the research, said.

Carlton Cummins, the chief technology officer and co-founder of battery company Aceleron commented that it was “ absolutely vital that we consider the way that battery products are made”, adding that the report “clearly shows that we need to focus on designing and building energy storage products that can be serviced, repaired, maintained and upgraded as technology advances.

“This approach guarantees that we will increase the life expectancy of batteries whilst eliminating any unnecessary wastage of the Earth’s finite resources. It should also create a more positive chain reaction, ultimately reducing the need for as much sulfuric acid as has been required in the past.”

The paper ‘Sulfur: a potential resource crisis that could stifle green technology and threaten food security as the world decarbonizes’ will be published online in Geographical Journal.