Beats has launched a new version of its Studio Pro over-ear headphones, with a host of updates.

The Studio headphones were Beats’ first product, launched 15 years ago. Since then, the company has been acquired by Apple and undergone a host of changes – and now released a new version of the Studio Pro.

They include a new look as well as changes on the inside. The new headphones include better sound, adaptive noise cancellation and transparency modes, personalised spatial audio, better battery life, lossless audio and better performance on calls, Apple said.

“When Beats approached me to bring a new design language to the Studio Pro, my goal was to retain the integrity of the design while creating a more sophisticated look and feel that compliments all of the technological advancements,” said Samuel Ross, Beats Principal Design Consultant. “The result is the perfect blend of design culture, creative culture, and engineering coming together.”

Beats has also added new leather cushions to the ears, which it calls “UltraPlush”. Those should make the headphones more comfortable through the day, it said.

The sound has also ben improved, with new components that reduce distortion at high volumes by up to 80 per cent.

As with many Beats products, the headphones bring a range of features best known from Apple. They include spatial audio, for instance, which can be boosted by using an iPhone to examine your ears to customise the sound.

But it also offers extra Android compatibility, too. They include fast pairing on Android and Chrome devices and the ability to switch between them, as well as compatibility with Google’s Find My Device app.

Beats Studio Pro will go on sale from 10 August, for £349.99 – £200 cheaper than the now almost three year old AirPods Max made by Apple. The new Beats are available in four colours and available from Apple.