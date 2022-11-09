For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden says that Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter owner Elon Musk’s ties to foreign countries are “worth being looked at” over national security concerns.

The president was asked about the world’s richest person’s financial and commercial connections to the likes of China and Saudi Arabia and whether he viewed the South African-born billionaire as a threat to American security.

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at, whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate – I’m not suggesting that, I’m suggesting it’s worth being looked at. That’s all I’ll say,” replied Mr Biden during a press conference on Wednesday.

Mr Musk closed his protracted deal to buy social media platform Twitter for $44bn last month, and advertisers have already paused their spending over fear about content moderation and the potential return of previously suspended figures such as Donald Trump.

The Tesla CEO used some of his enormous personal wealth and sold shares in the electric vehicle maker to fund the purchase, as well as securing billions of dollars in financing from groups linked to Saudi Arabia, Dubai, China and Qatar.

Tesla has also opened a massive factory in China and views it is an essential future market for the company, and critics have asked if the entrepreneur will be compromised by his business interests in the country, which has 1.4bn potential customers.

Some US politicians have taken notice, and on 31 October US Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to investigate.

CFIUS is a federal interagency committee which looks at the national security implications of foreign investment in US Companies. The committee has the authority to CFIUS has the authority to retroactively investigate and to unwind deals if it feels it necessary.