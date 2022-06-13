Crypto exchange Binance blocks bitcoin withdrawals amid market collapse

Andrew Griffin
Monday 13 June 2022 13:40
Comments
<p>The May 2022 crypto crash saw bitcoin drop to 18-month price lows</p>

The May 2022 crypto crash saw bitcoin drop to 18-month price lows

(Getty Images)

Crypto exchange Binance has blocked bitcoin withdrawals amid a major market downturn.

It left users unable to retrieve their money as the price of bitcoin tumbled.

A stuck transaction meant there was a backlog in the company’s systems and it was unable to fulfil people’s requests, the company said.

Changpeng Zhao, the Binance chief executive who goes by the name CZ, said on Twitter that people’s funds were safe.

He also assured users that the problems were due to take around 30 minutes to fix. Later, however, he said that the issue was “going to take a bit longer to fix than my initial estimate”.

Recommended

CZ restricted the replies to his tweet so that only people he followers were able to publicly respond to it. But the post nonetheless brought about panic among some investors, fearful that they could lose money given the continuing plunge in the price of bitcoin.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in