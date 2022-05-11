Bitcoin crashes through $30,000 milestone amid crypto meltdown
Bitcoin has crashed through $30,000, a price thought to be a milestone as cryptocurrency crashes.
It is now trading around $29,200 to $29,500, fluctuating wildly amid broader volatility in digital currencies and tech stocks.
It means that bitcoin is now down almost 9 per cent over the last day, and around 23 per cent over the last week.
That is in line with much of the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum has dropped 22 per cent in the last week, for instance, and the market as a whole has lost almost 13 per cent in the last 24 hours.
