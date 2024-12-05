Bitcoin price tops $100,000 for first time in its history
Surge in value of bitcoin comes as Trump announced plans to nominate crypto advocate Paul Atkins to chair SEC
Bitcoin’s price has hit the $100,000 mark for the first time in history as demand for the cryptocurrency surged following the election of Donald Trump and other crypto-friendly lawmakers in the US election.
The world’s leading cryptocurrency is currently valued at close to $103,000, having risen over 7 per cent in the last 24 hours, as the president-elect announced plans to nominate pro-crypto businessperson Paul Atkins to chair the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled since the beginning of this year and has surged by over 45 per cent since 5 November.
Mr Atkins, the chief of Patomak Partners and a former SEC commissioner, is a “proven leader for common sense regulations,” Mr Trump said on Wednesday.
More follows
