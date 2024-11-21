Bitcoin closes in on $100,000 as crypto analysts make bold 2025 prediction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bitcoin is just a few thousand dollars away from hitting $100,000 after reaching a new all-time high on Thursday.

The latest price spurt follows a fortnight-long rally that began when it became clear Donald Trump was going to win the US presidential election.

With Trump’s inauguration not for another two months, some market analysts believe the world’s leading cryptocurrency could continue its upward trajectory into 2025.

The crypto market’s reaction to Trump’s victory follows an election campaign that saw the Republican candidate pledge to reform the regulatory space for bitcoin and introduce pro-bitcoin policies under his administration.

He has also brought several high-profile figures into leadership roles that have spoken favourably about cryptocurrency, including Elon Musk and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Trump’s second term in office is therefore expected to further legitimise the industry and establish bitcoin as a mainstream asset class that can serve as a safe-haven investment during times of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

“The $100,000 milestone, which once seemed bold, now looks conservative. I believe bitcoin could reach $120,000 in the first quarter of 2025 as the rally gains further traction,” Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm deVere Group, told The Independent.

“The growing narrative of bitcoin as digital gold is becoming impossible to ignore. It’s increasingly viewed as a hedge against inflation and a tool for portfolio diversification. Institutional interest is at an all-time high, and the infrastructure to support mass adoption continues to expand.”

Trump’s policies are expected to draw more institutional investors into the space, who have already flooded in this year following the first ever approvals of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Yet despite the recent gains and renewed positivity in the space, bitcoin’s rise, if it does continue, will almost certainly not be linear.

“While the opportunities are immense, so are the risks,” Mr Green added.

All-time-highs are typically followed by periods of volatility, with the 2021 price high of $68,000 followed by a sustained stint where it was trading below $20,000

If Trump’s policies are able to have the impact that he has promised, some industry figures are predicting that the crypto market could avoid a major correction this time and enter a period of stability in 2025.

“Trump’s arrival marks a watershed moment of stability for the asset class, so much so that we could see its market cycles come to an end,” said Fiorenzo Manganiello, founder of blockchain investment firm LIAN Group.

“Trump will only usher in a more supportive government and regulatory environment for crypto... Bitcoin will mature, it will grow its resilience and it will see stability. Its bull/bear market cycles will soon be a thing of the past.”