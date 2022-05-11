Boris Johnson has launched a Number 10 TikTok page with the promise of “behind-the-scenes insights into what we’re getting done”.

The Prime Minister’s video appeared as the first clip on the new 10downingstreet account on Tuesday, racking up more than half a million views and tens of thousands of followers within hours.

“Hi folks, this is Boris Johnson here launching the Number 10 TikTok site,” he said.

Boris Johnson appeared in the first video from 10downingstreet on Tuesday 10 May (10downingstreet/TikTok)

“You won’t necessarily catch me dancing on this site, but you will have all sorts of stuff about what we’re doing to deliver on our priorities, deliver for you on our agenda of uniting and levelling up our country.

“You’ll get all sorts of messages and content that you might not get if you’re looking at Instagram or Snapchat or Facebook – Twitter, LinkedIn and all the other stuff.

“This is intended to be a place where we can put out messages and behind-the-scenes insights into what we’re getting done – so tune in to Number 10 TikTok.”

Thousands of comments flooded the video, which was published at around midday.

“The comments are gonna be turned off so quick,” wrote one.

“Theresa would have danced. 0.001/10 Boris,” replied another.

Former Love Island contestant Hugo Hammond, meanwhile, posted “This has to be a joke” along with a laughing emoji.

The Prime Minister has accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, with millions of followers across those platforms.