British Gas and EDF Energy websites not working on final day to submit meter readings

British Gas, EDF Energy and other energy companies’ online services have stopped working properly on the final day for customers to submit meter readings.

Websites said they were unable to accept meter readings through their websites or apps, as a result of technical problems. Shell Energy’s website was down completely, and customers reported problems with Scottish Power’s online services.

Customers in the UK have been advised by experts including Martin Lewis to ensure that their usage is correctly logged by the end of March, to ensure that they are not hit by unfair charges.

Price changes go into effect on 1 April, and so any usage before that date that isn’t logged with energy companies may be charged at the new – and much higher – rate.

MP Tom Tugendhat was one of many to voice frustration with the outage and its timing.

British Gas encouraged customers to use a form on its website to send in meter readings, which appeared to be working when the systems in its app were not.