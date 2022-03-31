British Gas has been forced to repeatedly text customers after widespread problems with energy companies’ websites.

The provider’s online services – as well as those of much of the rest of the industry – was inaccessible at various times on Thursday, as customers attempted to input their meter readings.

Customers had been advised to do so because the price of gas and electric will rise from 1 April, and giving a meter reading would mean avoiding unnecessarily paying those new, higher prices.

But the overwhelming number of people attempting to do so broke many websites. That included British Gas, which showed error messages when people attempted to input their readings.

British Gas then texted its customers asking them to reply with their readings, in an attempt to overcome those problems. But the vague nature of the message in fact just created other concerns.

“From British Gas,” the first text read. “To make sure your consumption is charged as accurately as possible ahead of any price changes, could you please reply with a Gas and Elec Meter Reading in the following format G1234 or G12345 E12345. Thanks, your British Gas Team.”

Immediately, customers speculated that the message was a scam, attempting to capitalise on people’s concern about giving over their readings. The text came from an unknown number, and included no information about why exactly it was being sent.

Those concerns led British Gas to send another message – in some cases, multiple messages – advising customers that it was safe to reply to the first one.

“From British Gas,” the message, which in this case came from a British Gas number, read. “Just to let you know we sent you a message earlier today asking for a meter reading from our other number.

“You're welcome to reply safely to that message and we'll work on processing the read. Thanks, your British Gas team.”