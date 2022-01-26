Call of Duty games have been hit by a technical problems that have left gamers unable to play.

Activision said it was experiencing “connectivity issues” and was investigating the incident. Players said they had been kicked out of games or found themselves unable to get into them in the first place.

Three games in the series – Black Ops II, Vanguard and Warzone – are all affected, Activision said.

The problems come just days after Microsoft announced that it would be buying Call of Duty parent company Activision Blizzard, in a deal worth $68 billion. That has led to speculation about whether games such as new titles in the Call of Duty line-up might be exclusive to Xbox or PC.

It also follows Activision’s announcement that it would be delaying the release of a new “Season Two” update for Vanguard and Warzone, to 14 February. It noted that players were having trouble across games, and that it had rolled out a number of updates but would be working harder to fix them with the time saved.

“We will use this additional development time to deliver updates, including optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players across Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare,” it said in an announcement last week.