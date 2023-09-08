Cash App, Square down: Users report payment issues amid major outage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Payment services Cash App and Square have been hit by a major outage.

The problems left customers unable to pay and see their balance as a result of what appeared to be serious technical issues.

Both companies said their services were mostly back online. But some customers were still seeing issues many hours after the problems began.

Customers first started reporting problems on Thursday. They acknowledged that there were widespread issues that could affect the basic features of both apps.

“We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services,” Square said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix.”

Cash App said much the same. Both are under the same parent company, Block.

On Friday, the companies said that the issues were fixed but that some problems could remain. Some said that they been able to get back onto the app – but that certain transfers or other updates appeared to have gone missing.

“We are continuing to resolve the outage. Our services are mostly back online. You may experience brief delays with certain services. If you experience a delay, there is no need to reattempt,” the company said on its status page on Friday.