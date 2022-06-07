All phones must have the same charging plug, EU demands in major change

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 07 June 2022 11:55
Comments
(Independent)

All phones and tablets must use the same charging ports, the EU has agreed.

A new agreement will force all companies to make USB-C the common charging port on all their smaller electronic devices by Autumn 2024, the EU has announced. Laptops will be required to use the port some time after that.

The ruling will require Apple to redesign the iPhone, and force it to drop the Lightning cable that has been used on its devices for 10 years. Most Android phones already use a USB-C port to charge up.

The EU has argued that the various charging ports used by different companies encourages electronic waste and leads to confusion for customers.

But companies including Apple have argued that having flexibility in what charging ports to include in their devices allows for better performance. Apple’s Lightning cable is smaller than the standard USB-C plug, for instance.

Recommended

Apple’s resistance to the plug may be weakening, however, and a recent Bloomberg report suggested that it was working on a USB-C enabled iPhone. It has already switched from Lightning to USB-C in its iPads, as well as its laptops.

And some reports have suggested that Apple intends to do away with the charging plug entirely, instead encouraging users to power their devices through wireless charging.

The EU said that it will bring in new rulings intended to standardise those wireless charging technologies in the fturue.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in