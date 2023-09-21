ChatGPT can now generate images and create illustrated books

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

OpenAI has integrated its AI image generator into its hugely popular ChatGPT chatbot.

The Microsoft-backed company unveiled its latest version of DALL-E, named DALL-E 3, on Wednesday, allowing users to generate images with “significantly more nuance and detail” compared to previous systems

By converging the capabilities of its two distinct generative AI tools, OpenAI researchers claim that users will now be able to “brainstorm” ideas with the artificial intelligence.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman gave an example of how the dual functionality could be used, saying that it could write and illustrate a children’s bedtime story from a few simple prompts.

Current text-to-image systems, such as Midjourney or OpenAI’s Dall-E 2, often misinterpret commands from users due to their inability to understand specific requests.

This has resulted in the emergence of prompt engineers, also known as prompt wizards, who train to optimise the results of generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E.

“Our new text-to-image model, DALL-E 3, can translate nuanced requests into extremely detailed and accurate images,” OpenAI stated.

A picture generated using DALL-E 3 using a prompt that begins, ‘A vast landscape made entirely of various meats' (OpenAI)

“DALL-E 3 is built natively on ChatGPT, which lets you use ChatGPT as a brainstorming partner and refiner of your prompts. Just ask ChatGPT what you want to see in anything from a simple sentence to a detailed paragraph.”

The latest version of DALL-E will only be available for paying users, with ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise receiving the upgrade in October.

OpenAI has also introduced improved safety features to its AI image generator, which it claims will prevent people from creating lewd or hateful images.

These protections include ignoring certain words and denying requests to depict public figures.

Earlier this month, AI pioneer Mustafa Suleyman warned that AI could be misused to potentially generate synthetic viruses that could trigger pandemics.

“The darkest scenario is that people will experiment with pathogens, engineered synthetic pathogens that might end up accidentally or intentionally being more transmissible or more lethal,” he told The Diary of a CEO podcast.

“That’s where we need containment. We have to limit access to the tools and the know-how to carry out that kind of experimentation.”