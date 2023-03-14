Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

ChatGPT creators release even more powerful version

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 14 March 2023 17:19
Comments

The creators of ChatGPT have revealed a new model they say is even more powerful than that already viral system.

The new tool, GPT-4, is available in some versions of ChatGPT and to paying customers of OpenAI, the company that created both systems.

OpenAI says the new tool includes a range of upgrades on that existing system: it is able to accept images as an input, is more creative, “hallucinates” much less and is less biased, said OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman. The new system is able to pass a bar exam and scores top marks on AP exams.

But it is also “still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it”, Mr Altman said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in