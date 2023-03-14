ChatGPT creators release even more powerful version

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The creators of ChatGPT have revealed a new model they say is even more powerful than that already viral system.

The new tool, GPT-4, is available in some versions of ChatGPT and to paying customers of OpenAI, the company that created both systems.

OpenAI says the new tool includes a range of upgrades on that existing system: it is able to accept images as an input, is more creative, “hallucinates” much less and is less biased, said OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman. The new system is able to pass a bar exam and scores top marks on AP exams.

But it is also “still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it”, Mr Altman said.