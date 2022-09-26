China forces bus drivers to wear emotion-tracking bracelets
Wearable devices monitor long-distance drivers’ vital signs, sleep stats and emotional state
Bus drivers in Beijing have been told to wear wristbands that monitor their emotions, according to reports.
The new public transport measures have raised privacy concerns among some legal experts, who warn of increasingly broad surveillance of citizens in China.
The state-run Beijing Public Transport Holding Group claimed the electronic bracelets were necessary to protect public safety, the South China Morning Post reported.
Around 1,800 trackers have already been distributed to long-distance bus drivers, according to state-backed Beijing Daily newspaper.
The wristbands are reportedly able to monitor a wearer’s vital signs, such as heart rate and blood oxygen level, as well as their sleep stats and overall emotional state.
No further details were given about the wearable technology or what specific data will be collected and used.
“Providing a tracking bracelet is a way of applying technology to strengthen the management of the physical and mental health of drivers,” Beijing Public Transport said in a social media post following a test of the wearable in June.
More than 40,000 operational drivers have already been tested for “psychological suitability”, while Beijing Public Transport also plans to introduce 5,000 sets of recognition systems that monitor for “abnormal behaviour”.
China already ranks as the most heavily surveilled country in the world, with an estimated 540 million CCTV cameras installed throughout the country.
Citizens are also subjected to a social credit system that rewards and punishes people based on their economic and personal behaviour.
People with a positive credit score receive fast-tracked approval for government services, while those with a poor social credit score can experience reduced employment prospects and even denied travel on public transport.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies