Chinese researchers build ‘mind reading’ device that detects when men watch porn

Pornography is illegal in China, and the artificial intelligence used to detect it can sometimes make errors

Adam Smith
Tuesday 21 June 2022 15:11
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Chinese researchers have reportedly developed a device that can detect when a man is watching pornography by ‘reading his mind’.

The new device, as reported by the South China Morning Post, would benefit Chinese internet censors by detecting the brainwaves triggered by lewd content. Pornography is illegal in China.

The prototype device was made “for bad information detection”, said Xu Jianjun, director of the electrical engineering experiment centre at Beijing Jiaotong University, who published the work in Journal of Electronic Measurement and Instrumentation.

It was tested on 15 male university students who would wear the device while sat in front of a computer screen – with an alarm going off when explicit imagery was detected by the brain.

The developers say the new device can automatically adapt to the brainwaves of a human censor, able to filter out other signals that would come from emotions or weariness.

Recommended

Chinese authorities employ professional censors called jian huang shi - porn appraisers – to check social media for what they deem inappropriate content.

Usually artificial intelligence can be used to detect explicit pictures and videos, but sometimes the algorithm makes errors. Human brains can still detect pornographic content more quickly and with greater accuracy.

Many of these appraisers are women, but since the test was only ran on men researchers believe there could be differences between genders. The accuracy of the machine is reportedly 80 per cent.

However, one unnamed researcher said that there could be ethical issues. “There is no law to regulate the use of such devices or protect the data they collected,” an individual from the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei reportedly said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in