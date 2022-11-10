Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stirling transforms visitor experience by becoming fully augmented reality city

The project involves Stirling Council, BT and Seymour Powell.

Emma Lawson
Thursday 10 November 2022 12:37
Stirling to become world’s first fully Augmented Reality city (Andrew Milligan/ PA)
Stirling to become world’s first fully Augmented Reality city (Andrew Milligan/ PA)
(PA Archive)

Stirling has become a fully augmented reality (AR) city in an “exciting world-first”, organisers have announced.

Cutting edge software has transformed the visitor experience in Stirling, allowing people to explore the city through their smartphone screen.

The AR experience sees designers enhance parts of the user’s physical world with computer-generated input.

They create inputs ranging from sound to video in digital content which responds in real time to changes in the user’s environment, typically movement.

Stirling’s rich history and heritage are brought to life through interactive games which unlock rewards and incentives.

Recommended

To access the new AR environment, users need to download the free Stirling XP app and then hold up their phones as they navigate the city.

At the app’s launch in the city centre on Thursday, council leader Christopher Kane said Stirling is at the heart of Scottish history.

“Our tourism history really stems from the Battle of Stirling Bridge and Stirling is surrounded by a wealth of historical infrastructure,” he said.

“We’re a fantastic location to come to if you want to learn about Scottish history.”

Mr Kane, who has lived in Stirling all his life and was elected leader of the council earlier this year, said the app will allow the historic story of Stirling to be told in a way that resonates with visitors today.

“For years, I’ve been trying to get my kids off smartphones,” he joked, “But this shows: if you can’t beat them, join them.

“I see my kids playing Pokemon Go, wondering around and picking things up in the game – we’re doing the same thing.”

The AR city was created with Stirling Council in collaboration with BT and Seymour Powell, a tech innovation company with a base at Codebase Stirling which helped develop the cutting-edge software.

Stirling Council has invested £200,000 in the project, with funding from the Scottish Government Place Based Investment Programme.

Mr Kane added: “Offering this complete AR environment across Stirling is an exciting world-first and will revolutionise the visitor experience in our amazing city.

“Stirling’s historic city centre and world-class attractions will be overlaid with interactive information, graphics, 3D models and much more, creating a fully immersive and dynamic experience that no other city currently offers.

“Stirling is already a must-visit destination, and this pioneering product will raise the city’s profile and attract more people to come here, boosting the wider tourism economy.

“The new free app will also open up a plethora of fantastic opportunities for local businesses and will make Stirling a more inclusive and accessible place that’s setting the world standard for next generation tourism.”

Chris Doughty, head of immersive experiences at Seymour Powell, said: “The Stirling XP project demonstrates what is possible when cutting-edge infrastructure providers, optimistic and forward-looking public bodies and award-winning designers work together.

Recommended

“Using Google’s new Geospatial platform, we were able to design a truly immersive experience that brings the city to life by revealing an exciting digital layer, gamifying local history and providing tourists with local challenges that encourage them to go out and explore the city.

“We are delighted to have been able to deliver a project which firmly positions Stirling as a world-class digital destination and paves the way for continued, industry-leading, development.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in