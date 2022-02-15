Chrome users have been urged to install a new Google update for the browser – or run the risk of a major bug.

The update fixes a high-risk security flaw that could be used to attack people’s computers, the company has warned.

An exploit for that bug is already available, the company said, and so attackers might already be using it.

The bug is known as CVE-2022-060, and Google announced the problem and the update to fix it in a post on its security page.

But it said that it would keep some bug details private until most users have received the update, to avoid giving clues to attackers about how to exploit it.

The flaw is what is known as a “zero-day bug”, meaning that tGoogle had no time to fix the problem before it was out in the world.

It is the first time that Google has been forced to push out an emergency update of this kind this year.

The problem is fixed with a new update numbered 98.0.4758.102, which is available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

The update will be pushed out to users automatically in “the coming days/weeks”, Google said. Chrome is able to update itself, and users should therefore get access to the update.

But users can trigger the update manually, by heading into the menus, choosing help and clicking “about Google Chrome”. That will check whether the software is updated.