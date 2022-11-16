World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is cheaper, more sustainable, and less prone to degradation than rival batteries
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.
Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.
It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.
Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.
Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is both cheaper, more sustainable, and less prone to degradation than rival batteries.
A press release stated: “Energy Dome’s CO2 batteries can be quickly deployed anywhere in the world at less than half the cost of similar-sized lithium-ion battery storage facilities, and use readily available materials, such as carbon dioxide, steel and water.”
The battery works by condensing CO2 and storing it as a liquid under pressure. When electricity is needed, the liquid CO2 is heated and converted into a gas, which powers a turbine.
The company launched its first multi-megawatt plant in Sardinia earlier this year, which confirmed that the performance matched the potential of the energy storage device.
“I am proud of our dedicated team and of our results. We can now provide an answer to the most pressing issue of our time: climate change,” Energy Dome founder and CEO Claudio Spadacini said at the time.
“Our breakthrough technology, the CO2 Battery, is now commercially available to make cost-effective renewable energy dispatchable on a global scale.”
The company received funding and support from US-based Elemental Excelerator this month to bring the device to the US market.
“The ability to store energy from intermittent sources like solar and wind for prolonged periods has long been a missing piece of the decarbonisation puzzle,” Elemental Excelerator said.
