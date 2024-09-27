Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Community Fibre, the London-based internet company, appears to be suffering an outage.

Customers across London reported that they were unable to get online on Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

Not all users were affected by the problems. But some in south and west London reported that they were unable to get online.

The apparent outage had lasted for hours already at the time of publication.

Community Fibre runs a service status website intended to show updates on any outages. But that page claimed there was “No known/current network issues reported” on Friday morning.

“Very disappointed that it seems the whole of South London is down but your website says everything is fine,” one customer wrote to the company on Twitter/X. “What a total disgrace.”

The company did not immediately respond to a request for further information.