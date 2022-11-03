Jump to content

Cristiano Ronaldo loses 3m followers during Instagram outage

Manchester United forward is the most followed person on the social media platform

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 03 November 2022 21:49
(Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed person on Instagram, lost 3m followers during an outage of the social media platform.

The footballer’s account lost millions of followers during the glitch for the Meta-owned site but bounced back to 493m after the company fixed the problem.

The Manchester United star was not the only celebrity hit by a dramatic loss of followers during the Monday issue.

Kylie Jenner reportedly saw a drop of 1.1m followers, her sister Kim Kardashian lost 749,000 followers, and pop star Taylor Swift lost 674,000.

The situation was likely caused by a bug that left millions of accounts suspended.

Earlier this week Instagram announced that it had fixed the eight-hour issue, but did not explain the reasons behind it.

“We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry!” the company stated after resolving it.

