Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I f***ed up’: Crypto boss behind $200 billion crash apologises

Anthony Cuthbertson
Thursday 10 November 2022 16:07
Comments
<p>Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, testifies during a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on 9 February, 2022</p>

Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, testifies during a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on 9 February, 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

The boss of a beleagured cryptocurrency exchange has apologised for his part in causing a crypto crash that has so far wiped roughly $200 billion from the market.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took the blame for financial irregularities at the exchange, which until recently was the third largest in the world by trading volume.

“I‘m sorry. That’s the biggest thing. I fucked up, and should have done better,” Mr Bankman-Fried wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“I also should have been communicating more very recently... right now, my #1 priority – by far – is doing right by users. And I’m going to do everything I can to do that. To take responsibility, and do what I can.”

The crypto boss said that he was currently attempting to raise liquidity in order to compensate FTX users.

Recommended

The crypto crash began over the weekend, when the CEO of rival exchange CZ announced that he was withdrawing his firm’s entire holdings of FTX’s native token FTT due to “recent revelations that have come to light”.

Over the next few days, more than $5 billion was withdrawn from the FTX exchange, resulting in a liquidation crisis. Attempts to rescue the exchange have so far failed, with customers outside the US unable to withdraw funds.

View more

The impact on the broader crypto market has been severe, with bitcoin left trading at its lowest point in two years. Analysts have warned that investors’ trust in the space will be once again be severely tested.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in