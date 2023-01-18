Jump to content

Huge crypto crime network shut down in ‘significant blow’ to fraudsters, DOJ announces

Anthony Cuthbertson
Wednesday 18 January 2023 17:26
The US Department of Justice has announced that it has dealt a “significant blow” to the crypto crime landscape after arresting a Russian national alleged to have founded a major criminal online platform.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato processed more than $700 million dollars’ worth of illicit funds, according to the DOJ, advertising its services to users who were “known to be crooks”.

Alleged founder Anatoly Legkodymov was arrested in Miami on Tuesday.

“Overnight, the Department worked with key partners here and abroad to disrupt Bitzlato, the China-based money laundering engine that fueled a high-tech axis of cryptocrime, and to arrest its founder, Russian national Anatoly Legkodymov,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who led Wednesday’s press conference.

“Today’s actions send the clear message: whether you break our laws from China or Europe – or abuse our financial system from a tropical island – you can expect to answer for your crimes inside a United States courtroom.”

The price of bitcoin dropped sharply in the build-up to the announcement as investors and traders feared the potential introduction of strict regulation, however has since bounced back.

The announcment comes amid ongoing legal action against beleagured crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

More to follow

