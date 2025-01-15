Cyber security is biggest concern among IT leaders – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cyber security has been named as the leading concern among IT leaders, ahead of artificial intelligence, in a poll of the computing sector’s professional body.

The annual survey of tech professionals by BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, found that over a third (36%) said cyber security was the main issue.

The study also found that only 5% of industry professionals felt their organisations had enough resources to achieve their priorities for 2025, and 63% said their business needed to enhance IT capabilities among its workforce.

Despite concerns over AI and automation’s impact on the job market, these issues only ranked second and third in the list.

The sheer volume of reports last year about attacks on businesses, hospitals and schools shows security is a systemic issue going far beyond the IT department Steve Sands

Cyber security has become a key issue in recent years as state-backed cyber criminals have become increasingly bold in targeting businesses, the public sector and infrastructure as part of efforts to cause instability.

In addition, many experts have warned that the growth of AI has lowered the entry point for many lower skilled hackers, enabling them to create tools for cyberattacks.

Earlier this week, the Home Office launched a consultation on proposals to clamp down on ransomware – one of the most common forms of cyber attack – including banning public sector bodies from making ransomware payments.

Steve Sands, chairman of BCS’s information security specialist group, said: “Tech leaders tell us they’re more likely to be kept awake worrying about the resources and skills needed to cover cyber security, than they are about AI alone.

“This might be a surprising finding to some, but the sheer volume of reports last year about attacks on businesses, hospitals and schools shows security is a systemic issue going far beyond the IT department.

“The AI Opportunities Action Plan this week rightly highlighted the need for big investment in technology professionals, as part of the UK’s ambitions to be a world leader in emerging technologies.

“Cyber security requires not just investment but a healthy culture across organisations from the boardroom down.

“It’s about protecting our economy, safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring trust. Threats are evolving daily and I’m sure Westminster and industry will take the opportunity to lead here, with the forthcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill.”