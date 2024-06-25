Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk’s Tesla is recalling its Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time in the US.

The recall this time is to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail.

The new recalls, announced in documents posted on Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, each affect more than 11,000 trucks.

The company says in the documents that the front windshield wiper motor controller can stop working because it's getting too much electrical current. A wiper that fails can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. The Austin, Texas, company says it knows of no crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Tesla will replace the wiper motor at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter on August 18.

In the other recall, a trim piece along the truck bed can come loose and fly off, creating a hazard for other motorists.

Tesla says in documents that the trim piece is installed with adhesive, and that may not have been done properly at the factory.

The company will replace or rework the trim piece so it stays on. Owners will be notified by letter also on Aug. 18.

Tesla has recalled the stainless stee- clad Cybertruck four times since it went on sale November 30.

When it was launched the electric pickup truck was described as the “most unique thing on the road” by Elon Musk.

“Finally the future will look like the future,” he told the attendees, consisting of Tesla investors. The Cybertruck was dubbed “an armoured personal carrier from the future.”

Meanwhile, police in Florida’s Fort Lauderdale are on the hunt of a vandal who spray painted an expletive-laden message on 34 of the Cybertrucks parked in a lot.

The graffiti reportedly came to light early on Friday when a passerby noticed the vandalised trucks in a parking lot leased by Tesla while walking his dog.

Police confirmed to local news station WPLG that at least 34 of the cars, each worth around $80,000, were damaged with vandals spray-painting “F*** You Elon” on their backs.