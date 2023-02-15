For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scientists have developed drones using the bodies of stuffed dead birds, an advance they say could one day be used for stealthily spying on wildlife.

The study, presented recently at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics SciTech 2023 Forum, incorporates dead birds into flapping-wing drones, and may also enable spying on people for military purposes.

Flapping-wing drones, or ornithopters, are inspired by the flying process of birds and are built using mechanical components, including propellers for thrust.

Researchers, including Mostafa Hassanalian at New Mexico Tech in the US, say the new findings can be applied to re-engineer dead birds instead of solely relying on artificial materials for building drones.

In the study, scientists combined taxidermy bird parts and artificial flapping drone mechanisms to recreate some of the general appearance and motions of birds more closely.

They conducted two flight tests using drones that looked like birds, including one that looked like a real pheasant.

Researchers also used 3D flapping and aerodynamic simulators to test the aerodynamic flapping characteristics of the re-engineered models.

“This allowed the implementation of flapping mechanisms and testing of the aerodynamics of the flapping wing drone,” researchers wrote in the study.

Scientists however found that the models created this way were not the most efficient fliers.

They say while it is difficult to create such a drone, “it is very practical for research purposes and can keep nature undisturbed.”

The new findings, scientists say, can also help make existing flapping-wing drones “look more natural.”

Based on the results, they also found that the replacement of some gear components used in such drones can lead to reduced noise and an increase in longevity.

Researchers also found from the study that developing bendable wrists for such drones would help in making the wings more flexible in flight.

By jointly studying taxidermy and drone flight simulations, they say different flight options can be incorporated into drones that may provide an easier user experience and also help develop a more natural flight.

“A final improvement would be to add legs so that the drone can perch and monitor without using much battery,” scientists added in the study.