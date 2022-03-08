Discord has stopped working.

The company has suffered multiple outages, leaving people unable to message or use its voice tools as usual.

Instead, the company joked on Twitter that it was “time to go outside everyone”.

Discord had initially announced that it was seeing API errors and problems with sending push notifications. It fixed those issues shortly after, it said.

As it was doing those “remediations”, it found the problem and restarted its services, it said.

But that restart led it to discover yet another new problem – which took the Discord service down again.

The outage happened at the same time as problems at Spotify, but did not seem to be related.