Discord, the chat app, has stopped working properly.

Users complained on Tuesday that messages were slow to send, if they could sign in at all.

Discord did not officially respond to the problems. But it did reply to an old tweet, complaining about an outage earlier in the week, asking if the user was continuing to have problems.

That led to a flurry of reports from users who said that the app and service was broken, and that they were unable to get online. Tracking website Down Detector also saw large numbers of reports that the service was broken.

Shortly after the outage was reported, however, the site was back online.

Text and voice chat app Discord was established in 2015, and has gone on to serve hundreds of millions of users.

It originally began as a gaming-focused app, to allow players to co-ordinate their play over the internet, and remains popular with gamers. It has received interest and investment from gaming platforms including Sony

But in recent years it has grown to focus on communities more generally, moving its motto and advertising from focusing on gamers to “communities and friends”.