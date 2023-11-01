Disney+ launches cheaper subscription with ads

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney has launched a new, cheaper subscription of its streaming service, with ads.

The company will let subscribers pay £4.99 for the service if they are willing to have advertising injected at the start of films and inside TV shows. The advertising will be limited and users will see how long those ads are going to last, the company.

Disney is just the latest in a range of subscription services, such as Netflix, to launch a cheaper version of the streaming service that is supported by advertising.

The changes come amid a cost of living crisis and increasing competition for TV streaming subscriptions.

As well as seeing ads, users on the new cheaper tier will be limited to watching two streams at once on one subscription, and will not be able to download offline.

Netflix launched its ad-supported tier with similar limits, though it has restricted them somewhat in the time since.

On Disney+, the more expensive ad-free tiers include the standard package at £7.99, or £79.90 annually, which has the same video and audio quality as the lower level but allows for downloads on up to 10 devices, while the premium model at £10.99, or £109.90, has improved video and audio quality and allows four devices to watch concurrently.

The streaming giant has a host of series including The Bear, Elemental, and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

It also launched the new series following the Kardashian-Jenner family last year, titled The Kardashians, which follows on from its predecessor, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in documenting the personal lives and business ventures of the siblings.

General manager of Disney+ Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Luke Bradley Jones, said: “Today’s launch represents a significant milestone for Disney+ in the UK, offering customers the flexibility to select a plan that suits their needs and budget.

“All of our customers can enjoy a wide range collection of award-winning original TV series and blockbuster movies, including FX’s The Bear, Elemental, and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, along with fan favourites like Season 2 of Marvel Studios’ Loki and the latest series of The Simpsons and Grey’s Anatomy.”

Deborah Armstrong, country manager of the UK and Ireland for GM Media Networks and advertising EMEA, said: “Disney+ offers advertisers a prime opportunity to join our premium streaming platform, featuring our beloved brands and an exceptional line-up of movies and TV series.

“The response from our clients and agencies has been overwhelmingly positive, firmly showcasing the quality of our content and the strong bond our brands share with audiences worldwide.

“We’re partnering with a fantastic range of brands in all markets right from day one.”

Additional reporting by agencies