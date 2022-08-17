Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dogecoin up 25% amid crypto market resurgence

‘Some crypto traders may be worrying about the end of this bull run as dog coins take off,’ warns one investor

Anthony Cuthbertson
Wednesday 17 August 2022 11:38
Comments
(Getty Images)

The price of dogecoin has surged nearly 25 per cent over the last week amid a broader resurgence of the crypto market.

The meme-inspired coin was one of several so-called ‘dog coins’ that saw significant gains over the last seven days, with Shiba Inu rising by more than 30 per cent.

Similar rises in 2021 of this cryptocurrency category preceded major market downturns in 2021, leading some investors to speculate that another collapse may be on its way.

“Some crypto traders may be worrying about the end of this bull run as dog coins take off,” said investor Alex Kruger.

“Dog coins ramping up marked the end of the two 2021 bull runs. However dig in and you’ll notice this dog run just started and is news driven. The Doge run in particular looks sound to me.”

Recommended

Having fallen roughly $50,000 from its all-time high of close to $69,000 last November, bitcoin is seeing more steady gains over the last few weeks.

Crypto market analysts noted that the world’s leading cryptocurrency has seen its performance increasingly mirror that of equities.

“We’ve seen crypto markets move in step with equities in recent months and this is a quantifiable signal that institutional players are more heavily invested in the sector,” said Simon Peters, an analyst at the online trading platform eToro.

“But these various movements by major players such as Abrdn and BlackRock - while not immediately supportive of price - do reflect an underlying confidence in the sector that the wider market would be wise to watch going forward.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in