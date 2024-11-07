Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tech leaders from the world’s biggest companies have congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the incoming US president.

In the wake of this week’s election results, Trump received positive statements from the leaders of Apple, OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and others.

Many suggested that the new president should engage with them on the topics of regulation and encouraging innovation.

In his previous time as president, Trump had an occasionally fractious relationship with the technology industry. While many gave their support, he received criticism from some leaders for both his technology policy as well as his political positions more broadly.

This time around, however, Trump received largely warm words from the industry’s leaders – even if they did not explicitly welcome the election result.

“Congratulations President Trump on your victory!” wrote Apple chief executive Tim Cook. “We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity.”

Mr Cook’s statement on X/Twitter received a reply from Elon Musk, who as the owner of the site appears to have his own responses pushed above others. Mr Musk posted three American flags in reply.

As with Mr Cook, many offered general suggestions to Trump on how he might support the tech industry.

“congrats to President Trump. i wish for his huge success in the job,” wrote Sam Altman. “it is critically important that the US maintains its lead in developing AI with democratic values.”

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman was one of few voices to explicitly voice concern about what Trump’s presidency might mean. He said that he had raised the alarm on “the anti-democratic actions Donald Trump took during his first Presidency, and has promised to take this next time”, pointing to threats to “punish political opponents” among other statements.

“Now we get to the hard work of bridging divisions and ensuring that all Americans can enjoy safe, secure, and prosperous futures. Onward.”

Mark Cuban, the tech billionaire who has been an outspoken critic of Mr Trump’s run for president this time around, sent his congratulations to the president and to supporter Elon Musk.

“Congrats [Donald Trump]. You won fair and square,” he wrote. Congrats to [Elon Musk] as well. Godspeed.”