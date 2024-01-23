(AFP via Getty Images)

Scientists and experts are about to reveal just how close we are to the end of the world.

The Doomsday Clock will be updated today as a symbol of the threat from war, nuclear weapons and the climate crisis, as well as more new concerns such as artificial intelligence.

The time currently stands at 90 seconds away from midnight. That is the closest it has ever been to striking midnight, which symbolises the end of the world.

It reached that time last year, when it was moved forward by 10 seconds. That was done in recognition of the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the expansion of nuclear weaponry in China and North Korea.

The new update will come at 3pm UK time or 10am local time in Washington, DC, where it will be updated by scientists, experts and public figures including Bill Nye.