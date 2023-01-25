For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Xbox Live, Outlook, Microsoft Teams and more are down in a major outage.

The problems also hit Microsoft Azure, its its cloud computing platform, which means the effects of the technical problems could be felt on other websites and servers that do not appear to be connected to Microsoft.

The company’s status pages appeared to indicate that the company did not see a problem, at the time of publication. But the Microsoft 365 Twitter account confirmed that it was aware of problems.

It said that it had “identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps”.

The problems come less than a day after Microsoft announced its results for the latest quarter. They showed that despite revenue being up slightly, its net income dropped by 12 per cent – and much of the revenue came from the company’s cloud services.