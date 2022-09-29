Jump to content

All-electric passenger aircraft completes milestone first ever test flight

Aircraft can carry nine passengers and one or two pilots with flights ranging from 240-400km

Vishwam Sankaran
Thursday 29 September 2022 09:43
All-Electric Aircraft Takes Off in U.S.

An all-electric prototype aircraft has successfully completed a milestone test flight for the first time, marking an advance in aviation without carbon emissions.

The plane took off from the Grant County International Airport in Washington at 7.10am local time on Tuesday, climbing to 3,500ft, and returning safely about 8 minutes later, the Seattle Times reported.

The electric aircraft – Alice – built by the startup Eviation, can carry nine passengers and one or two pilots and can operate flights ranging from 240-400km (150-250 miles), the company noted in its website.

“Today we embark on the next era of aviation – we have successfully electrified the skies with the unforgettable first flight of Alice,” Eviation chief Gregory Davis said in a statement.

“People now know what affordable, clean and sustainable aviation looks and sounds like for the first time in a fixed-wing, all-electric aircraft. This ground-breaking milestone will lead innovation in sustainable air travel, and shape both passenger and cargo travel in the future,” he added.

US-based regional airline Cape Air has reportedly placed orders for 75 Alice aircraft.

“The first flight of Alice represents a transformational milestone for the aviation industry,” Cape Air founder and board chairman Dan Wolf said on Tuesday.

“We currently fly more than 400 regional flights per day, connecting more than 30 cities across the United States and Caribbean. Alice can easily cover 80 percent of our flight operations, bringing sustainable, emission-free travel to the communities we serve,” he added.

The passenger version of the aircraft can carry about 1100kg (2500lb) while the cargo version is designed to carry an additional 100lbs, according to Eviation.

The planes can fly at maximum operating speeds of about 480kmph (260knots) using electric motors designed and built by MagniX in Everett, the company said.

“Alice is available in three variants including a nine-passenger commuter, an elegant and sophisticated six-passenger executive cabin, and an eCargo version. All configurations support two crew members,” it noted.

The company’s chief however said that more battery advances are needed to make its electric planes more commercially viable, adding that Eviation plans to improvise the aircraft’s design further.

