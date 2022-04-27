Does Elon Musk buying Twitter put you off using it? Have your say
The news that Elon Musk has bought Twitter has caused some to announce they are quitting the social media platform, including high profile names.
Following the announcement that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s $44bn offer to buy the social media platform was accepted, multiple hashtags started trending, possibly indicating that users were leaving en masse.
In a statement on Monday, Mr Musk said “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy” and that Twitter is the “digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”.
“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans,” he added.
“Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” he said.
