Elon Musk says taking down accounts for posting links of rival Mastodon was ‘a mistake’
‘I agree, it was a mistake,’ says Musk on Mastodon suspensions
Elon Musk has admitted taking down accounts for posting links to rival Mastodon was “a mistake” as he looks for a replacement after announcing he is stepping down.
While speaking in a Twitter space on Wednesday, Mr Musk was questioned about the suspension of accounts, like that of venture capitalist Paul Graham, for posting links to Mastodon.
“Yeah, that one was a mistake,” Mr Musk said when asked about users getting banned for mentioning Mastodon.
“‘I agree, it was a mistake,” the Tesla billionaire again said after being told that arguments can be made for suspending Kanye West and ElonJet.
He was then asked to clarify whether people can post the link to Mastodon now.
“Yeah f***ing post Mastodon all goddamn day long, I don’t care,” he added.
More follows
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies