How Elon Musk and others hope cyborgs can solve some of humanity’s deepest problems

Neuralink’s announcement that it had implanted a chip in a person’s brain is a glimpse at a future that could change what it means to be human, writes Andrew Griffin. But with the first product called Telepathy, what would it really mean to control our phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking?

Saturday 03 February 2024 17:00
<p>Elon Musk has suggested that humans could make use of artificial intelligence to augment their brains with knowledge and information taken from the internet</p>

(Reuters)

“This is unbelievable,” said Barack Obama in 2016. “Nathan is moving this hand with his brain.”

It isn’t normally the kind of activity that elicits surprise. Usually, moving one’s hand with one brain doesn’t even elicit a thought; the kind of movement that happens continually, throughout the day, not so much unbelievably as unconsciously.

But Obama was right to be shocked.

