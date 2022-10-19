For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has said that his ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume has sold out, raising $3 million for his tunnel-digging startup.

The $100 fragrance was sold through the online store of The Boring Company, selling 30,000 bottles in just over a week.

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable,” the tech billionaire tweeted last week. “Why did I even fight it for so long?!”

It is the third piece of merchandise sold by The Boring Company since launching in 2016, with a hat and a modified roofing torch both selling out within days of going on sale.

Mr Musk described the latest product as “the finest fragrance on Earth” and a “unique, limited edition collector’s item”.

Listings of the Burnt Hair perfume have already appeared on second-hand retail sites, with prices ranging from $200 to $3,000 on eBay.

Huge markups were also seen for The Boring Company’s ‘Not-A-Flamethrower’ and ‘World’s most boring hat’ after they sold out, as well as a $250 bottle of Tesla Tequila sold through one of Mr Musk’s other companies.

It is not clear what the funds raised through the perfume sales will be used for, with previous products used to help finance the tunnel-digging startup.

The company was founded after Mr Musk grew frustrated with traffic in Los Angeles, though there is yet to be a commercial tunnel dug in California.

The only commercial venture is a Loop transit system under Las Vegas, which transports passengers in Tesla vehicles through tunnels linking three stations.

“To solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic, roads must go 3D, which means either flying cars or tunnels are needed,” the firm’s website states.

“Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight, and won’t fall on your head.”