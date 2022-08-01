Elon Musk is building a private airport in Texas, report suggests
It comes as numerous high-profile celebrities have been criticised for their private jet use
Elon Musk is developing plans for a private airport in Texas, a new report has claimed.
The plans indicate that the airport would be in Austin, east of the city of Bastrop, according to a report from Austonia.
The private airport could be used by Mr Musk, his executives, and his various companies that have a local presence in Texas - Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company.
The companies also own thousand of acres of land in the centre of the state, with the Tesla headquarters moved from Silicon Valley to Texas at the end of last year.
Mr Musk currently travels on a 2015 Gulfstream G650, although he has ordered a new private jet for 2023.
Building a new private airport requires approval from the FAA, as well as passing the agency’s environmental standards.
There are also local regulations that might apply, but Bastrop council and its economic development organization has said that they are not aware of any plans.
The news comes as many celebrities have been criticised for their private jet use because of the severe harm it does to the environment.
Members of the Kardashian family and Drake are reportedly among the top offenders of private plane travel. A 40-mile, 10-minute journey taken by Kim Kardashian from Van Nuys and Camarillo, California required 81 gallons of fuel and emitted 1 tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) – about the same as a gas-powered car emits being driven for six months.
Representatives for Mr Musk did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment before time of publication.
